JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) marked $22.36 per share on Tuesday, down from a previous closing price of $22.91. While JFrog Ltd. has underperformed by -2.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FROG rose by 22.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.96 to $16.94, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.06% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

On May 10, 2023, DA Davidson started tracking JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) recommending Buy. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on January 26, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for FROG. BofA Securities also Upgraded FROG shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $32 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 04, 2023. JP Morgan Initiated an Overweight rating on October 03, 2022, and assigned a price target of $29. Truist initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for FROG, as published in its report on September 30, 2022. Canaccord Genuity’s report from July 07, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $30 for FROG shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of JFrog Ltd. (FROG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of JFrog Ltd.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -14.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 757.37K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for FROG stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.32%, with a gain of 3.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.30, showing growth from the present price of $22.36, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FROG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze JFrog Ltd. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 66.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FROG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FROG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in FROG has increased by 2.60% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,143,729 shares of the stock, with a value of $95.52 million, following the purchase of 130,179 additional shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors, Inc. made another increased to its shares in FROG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 17.31%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 481,273 additional shares for a total stake of worth $60.57 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,261,952.

During the first quarter, Eminence Capital LP added a 77,428 position in FROG. Newton Investment Management Nort purchased an additional 0.23 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 11.57%, now holding 2.25 million shares worth $41.75 million. At the end of the first quarter, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its FROG holdings by 8.01% and now holds 1.83 million FROG shares valued at $34.01 million with the added 0.14 million shares during the period. FROG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 66.00% at present.