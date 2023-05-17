A share of Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) closed at $6.66 per share on Tuesday, down from $6.83 day before. While Oil States International Inc. has underperformed by -2.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OIS fell by -1.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.47 to $3.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -1.88% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

On March 07, 2022, Piper Sandler Upgraded Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS) to Overweight. A report published by Gabelli & Co on May 06, 2020, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for OIS. Scotiabank January 06, 2020d its ‘Sector Perform’ rating to ‘Sector Underperform’ for OIS, as published in its report on January 06, 2020. JP Morgan’s report from December 13, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $12 for OIS shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Oil States International Inc. (OIS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 19.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Oil States International Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and OIS is registering an average volume of 863.39K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.06%, with a loss of -3.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.88, showing growth from the present price of $6.66, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OIS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Oil States International Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services market, Oil States International Inc. (OIS) is based in the USA. When comparing Oil States International Inc. shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 229.66, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 121.50%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OIS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OIS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in OIS has decreased by -2.40% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,333,527 shares of the stock, with a value of $72.75 million, following the sale of -254,081 additional shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in OIS during the first quarter, downing its stake by -5.50%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -241,166 additional shares for a total stake of worth $29.2 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,147,223.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 64,565 position in OIS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased an additional 0.74 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 28.03%, now holding 3.37 million shares worth $23.72 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co increased its OIS holdings by 0.01% and now holds 3.19 million OIS shares valued at $22.46 million with the added 227.0 shares during the period. OIS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 90.50% at present.