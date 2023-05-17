As of Tuesday, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FLWS) stock closed at $9.74, up from $9.31 the previous day. While 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. has overperformed by 4.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FLWS fell by -10.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.29 to $5.82, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.75% in the last 200 days.

On March 30, 2023, Craig Hallum Upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) to Buy. A report published by Craig Hallum on April 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for FLWS. DA Davidson April 30, 2021d the rating to Buy on April 30, 2021, and set its price target from $30 to $57. DA Davidson August 28, 2020d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for FLWS, as published in its report on August 28, 2020. DA Davidson’s report from June 02, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $17 for FLWS shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. The Benchmark Company also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and FLWS is recording 619.34K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.36%, with a gain of 15.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.20, showing growth from the present price of $9.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FLWS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. Shares?

The Specialty Retail market is dominated by 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. (FLWS) based in the USA. When comparing 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 207.23, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -5.10%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 66.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FLWS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FLWS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in FLWS has increased by 5.16% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,186,844 shares of the stock, with a value of $20.14 million, following the purchase of 107,238 additional shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC made another increased to its shares in FLWS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 12.31%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 207,471 additional shares for a total stake of worth $17.43 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,892,718.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 538,874 position in FLWS. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional 38587.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.82%, now holding 1.33 million shares worth $12.26 million. At the end of the first quarter, Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its FLWS holdings by -4.42% and now holds 0.97 million FLWS shares valued at $8.9 million with the lessened 44633.0 shares during the period. FLWS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 66.10% at present.