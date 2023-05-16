A share of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) closed at $1.85 per share on Monday, down from $1.93 day before. While ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -4.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, THMO fell by -88.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $22.78 to $1.79, whereas the simple moving average fell by -67.92% in the last 200 days.

On May 23, 2018, H.C. Wainwright started tracking ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) recommending Buy. A report published by Maxim Group on December 22, 2015, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for THMO. Maxim Group also reiterated THMO shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $1 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 17, 2015. H.C. Wainwright May 15, 2015d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for THMO, as published in its report on May 15, 2015. H.C. Wainwright’s report from June 26, 2014 suggests a price prediction of $5 for THMO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Maxim Group also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. (THMO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -258.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and THMO is registering an average volume of 1.13M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 16.22%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.25%, with a loss of -6.79% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.85, which can serve as yet another indication of whether THMO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.77%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in THMO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in THMO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 25,004 shares of the stock, with a value of $56509.0, following the purchase of 25,004 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 16,169 additional shares for a total stake of worth $36542.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 16,169.

At the end of the first quarter, Tower Research Capital LLC increased its THMO holdings by 253.65% and now holds 3151.0 THMO shares valued at $7121.0 with the added 2260.0 shares during the period. THMO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.40% at present.