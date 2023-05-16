Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) marked $6.43 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $5.99. While Dada Nexus Limited has overperformed by 7.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DADA rose by 8.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.59 to $2.98, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.72% in the last 200 days.

On May 16, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) to Overweight. A report published by JP Morgan on March 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for DADA. Credit Suisse also Upgraded DADA shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $17.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 09, 2022. Mizuho Initiated an Buy rating on January 14, 2022, and assigned a price target of $25. Morgan Stanley September 23, 2021d its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for DADA, as published in its report on September 23, 2021. JP Morgan’s report from June 09, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $40 for DADA shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Dada Nexus Limited (DADA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 27.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Dada Nexus Limited’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -24.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.77M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for DADA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.36%, with a gain of 7.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.89, showing growth from the present price of $6.43, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DADA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Dada Nexus Limited Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 19.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DADA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DADA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. JPMorgan Investment Management, I’s position in DADA has decreased by -2.26% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,373,319 shares of the stock, with a value of $44.68 million, following the sale of -170,508 additional shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Capital Partners Ltd. made another increased to its shares in DADA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 9.03%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 604,386 additional shares for a total stake of worth $44.21 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,294,702.

At the end of the first quarter, Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its DADA holdings by -9.30% and now holds 3.37 million DADA shares valued at $20.45 million with the lessened -0.35 million shares during the period. DADA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 19.10% at present.