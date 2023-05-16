Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) closed Monday at $8.09 per share, down from $8.30 a day earlier. While Big Lots Inc. has underperformed by -2.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BIG fell by -75.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.26 to $8.11, whereas the simple moving average fell by -50.81% in the last 200 days.

On April 21, 2023, Piper Sandler Downgraded Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) to Underweight. A report published by Credit Suisse on December 20, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Underperform’ rating for BIG. Telsey Advisory Group also reiterated BIG shares as ‘Market Perform’, quoting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 02, 2022. Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated the rating as Market Perform on February 28, 2022, but set its price target from $53 to $50. JP Morgan February 09, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for BIG, as published in its report on February 09, 2022. Goldman’s report from December 14, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $43 for BIG shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Big Lots Inc. (BIG)

The current dividend for BIG investors is set at $1.20 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Big Lots Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -24.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and BIG is recording an average volume of 1.50M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.35%, with a loss of -7.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.00, showing growth from the present price of $8.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BIG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Big Lots Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 112.42% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BIG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BIG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in BIG has decreased by -2.28% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,453,957 shares of the stock, with a value of $40.04 million, following the sale of -103,756 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up -103 additional shares for a total stake of worth $30.4 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,381,599.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 31,551 position in BIG. Ninety One UK Ltd. sold an additional 91001.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.21%, now holding 1.66 million shares worth $14.89 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its BIG holdings by -5.95% and now holds 1.45 million BIG shares valued at $13.06 million with the lessened 91975.0 shares during the period. BIG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 112.42% at present.