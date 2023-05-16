Currently, Nextracker Inc.’s (NXT) stock is trading at $38.25, marking a fall of -5.14% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -5.56% below its 52-week high of $40.50 and 35.44% above its 52-week low of $28.24. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -6.25% below the high and +30.64% above the low.

As well, it is important to consider NXT stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 2.75.NXT’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 19.21, resulting in an 52.20 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Nextracker Inc. (NXT) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 12 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.50 in simple terms.

Nextracker Inc. (NXT): Earnings History

If we examine Nextracker Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 3/30/2023, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.38, slashing the consensus of $0.31. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0.07, resulting in a 22.60% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/30/2023, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.38 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.31. That was a difference of $0.07 and a surprise of 22.60%.

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ: NXT) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Nextracker Inc. (NXT). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.00% of shares. A total of 43 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 57.21% of its stock and 57.21% of its float.

Mar 30, 2023, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc. holding total of 4.27 million shares that make 9.30% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 154.71 million.

The securities firm BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. holds 1.38 million shares of NXT, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 3.00%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 49.88 million.

An overview of Nextracker Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Nextracker Inc. (NXT) traded 1,132,948 shares per day, with a moving average of $33.49 and price change of +4.56. With the moving average of $33.00 and a price change of +5.80, about 1,329,267 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days.