89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) marked $17.87 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $17.90. While 89bio Inc. has underperformed by -0.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ETNB rose by 569.29%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.84 to $2.52, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 73.29% in the last 200 days.

On May 12, 2022, Raymond James Upgraded 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) to Strong Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on December 20, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ETNB. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated ETNB shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $49 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 26, 2021. BTIG Research Initiated an Buy rating on July 29, 2021, and assigned a price target of $60. Raymond James May 25, 2021d its ‘Strong Buy’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for ETNB, as published in its report on May 25, 2021. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from April 21, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $58 for ETNB shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Strong Buy’.

Analysis of 89bio Inc. (ETNB)

In order to gain a clear picture of 89bio Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -50.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 20.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.21M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ETNB stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.32%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.80%, with a gain of 2.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $35.12, showing growth from the present price of $17.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ETNB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze 89bio Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ETNB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ETNB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. RA Capital Management LP’s position in ETNB has increased by 27.49% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,416,948 shares of the stock, with a value of $182.44 million, following the purchase of 2,461,538 additional shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP made another increased to its shares in ETNB during the first quarter, upping its stake by 46.05%.

At the end of the first quarter, Adage Capital Management LP decreased its ETNB holdings by -11.66% and now holds 1.99 million ETNB shares valued at $31.76 million with the lessened -0.26 million shares during the period. ETNB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.30% at present.