VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) marked $3.94 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $3.85. While VTEX has overperformed by 2.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VTEX fell by -13.22%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.48 to $2.66, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.73% in the last 200 days.

On May 10, 2023, Itau BBA Upgraded VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) to Outperform. A report published by DA Davidson on March 09, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for VTEX. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded VTEX shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 19, 2022. UBS Initiated an Neutral rating on October 20, 2022, and assigned a price target of $4.30. Itau BBA September 21, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for VTEX, as published in its report on September 21, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from August 26, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $6.50 for VTEX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Sector Weight’.

Analysis of VTEX (VTEX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of VTEX’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -14.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 404.53K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for VTEX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.57%, with a gain of 6.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.78, showing growth from the present price of $3.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VTEX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze VTEX Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 25.56%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 66.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VTEX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VTEX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dynamo Internacional Gestão de Re’s position in VTEX has increased by 40.93% in the first quarter. The company now owns 9,382,426 shares of the stock, with a value of $32.84 million, following the purchase of 2,725,083 additional shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Administração de Recursos made another decreased to its shares in VTEX during the first quarter, downing its stake by -27.55%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -3,315,080 additional shares for a total stake of worth $30.51 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,717,410.

At the end of the first quarter, Bogari Gestão de Investimentos Lt decreased its VTEX holdings by -2.52% and now holds 2.25 million VTEX shares valued at $7.87 million with the lessened 58122.0 shares during the period. VTEX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 66.70% at present.