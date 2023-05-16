A share of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) closed at $13.48 per share on Monday, up from $11.95 day before. While Twist Bioscience Corporation has overperformed by 12.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TWST fell by -54.29%, with highs and lows ranging from $58.76 to $11.46, whereas the simple moving average fell by -51.35% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

On January 05, 2023, Scotiabank started tracking Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) recommending Sector Outperform. A report published by Evercore ISI on January 03, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for TWST. William Blair initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for TWST, as published in its report on June 29, 2021. Goldman’s report from June 04, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $110 for TWST shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Twist Bioscience Corporation’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -27.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and TWST is registering an average volume of 1.38M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.17%, with a gain of 0.60% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.88, showing growth from the present price of $13.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TWST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Twist Bioscience Corporation Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 109.36% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TWST shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TWST appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ARK Investment Management LLC’s position in TWST has increased by 7.14% in the first quarter. The company now owns 7,179,112 shares of the stock, with a value of $89.6 million, following the purchase of 478,257 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in TWST during the first quarter, upping its stake by 11.76%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 599,407 additional shares for a total stake of worth $71.11 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 5,697,547.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 292,047 position in TWST. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 1.56 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 54.58%, now holding 4.43 million shares worth $55.24 million. At the end of the first quarter, Nikko Asset Management Americas, increased its TWST holdings by 15.95% and now holds 3.4 million TWST shares valued at $42.46 million with the added 0.47 million shares during the period. TWST shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 109.36% at present.