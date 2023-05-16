In the current trading session, Astra Space Inc.’s (ASTR) stock is trading at the price of $0.35, a fall of -9.54% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -87.67% less than its 52-week high of $2.86 and 0.54% better than its 52-week low of $0.35. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -18.14% below the high and +0.28% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, ASTR’s SMA-200 is $0.6116.

It is also essential to consider ASTR stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 11.60 for the last year.ASTR’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.25, resulting in an 1.06 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 2 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Hold. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 2.50 in simple terms.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR): Earnings History

If we examine Astra Space Inc.’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 12/30/2022, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.16, beating the consensus of -$0.14. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.02, resulting in a -14.30% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 12/30/2022, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.16 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.14. That was a difference of -$0.02 and a surprise of -14.30%.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Astra Space Inc. (ASTR). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 1.21% of shares. A total of 143 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 37.08% of its stock and 37.53% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Acme, LLC holding total of 28.24 million shares that make 13.12% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 12.25 million.

The securities firm Blackrock Inc. holds 9.76 million shares of ASTR, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 4.53%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 4.15 million.

An overview of Astra Space Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) traded 1,160,813 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.3894 and price change of -0.0519. With the moving average of $0.4058 and a price change of -0.1553, about 1,416,561 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, ASTR’s 100-day average volume is 1,718,697 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.4794 and a price change of -0.0564.