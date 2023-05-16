The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) marked $1.90 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $2.06. While The Honest Company Inc. has underperformed by -7.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HNST fell by -35.15%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.51 to $1.47, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.71% in the last 200 days.

On March 17, 2023, Telsey Advisory Group Downgraded The Honest Company Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST) to Market Perform. A report published by Loop Capital on June 09, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for HNST. BofA Securities also Downgraded HNST shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $6.50 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 28, 2022. Jefferies March 25, 2022d the rating to Hold on March 25, 2022, and set its price target from $11 to $5. Guggenheim March 25, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for HNST, as published in its report on March 25, 2022. Guggenheim’s report from August 16, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $14 for HNST shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of The Honest Company Inc. (HNST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of The Honest Company Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -35.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 948.01K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for HNST stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.95%, with a gain of 18.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.75, showing growth from the present price of $1.90, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HNST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze The Honest Company Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HNST shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HNST appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s position in HNST has increased by 67.14% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,197,721 shares of the stock, with a value of $8.63 million, following the purchase of 2,087,961 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in HNST during the first quarter, downing its stake by -5.26%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -216,285 additional shares for a total stake of worth $6.47 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,896,984.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 11,847 position in HNST. Columbia Management Investment Ad purchased an additional 0.43 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 21.56%, now holding 2.43 million shares worth $4.03 million. At the end of the first quarter, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its HNST holdings by 46.83% and now holds 2.04 million HNST shares valued at $3.38 million with the added 0.65 million shares during the period. HNST shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 56.60% at present.