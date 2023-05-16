Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) closed Monday at $24.60 per share, up from $24.44 a day earlier. While Symbotic Inc. has overperformed by 0.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SYM rose by 147.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $32.17 to $8.75, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 54.70% in the last 200 days.

On April 17, 2023, Craig Hallum started tracking Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) recommending Buy. A report published by UBS on September 19, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SYM. Goldman also rated SYM shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 25, 2022. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on July 20, 2022, and assigned a price target of $24. William Blair initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for SYM, as published in its report on July 15, 2022. Raymond James’s report from July 05, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $18 for SYM shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Symbotic Inc. (SYM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 177.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Symbotic Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -368.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SYM is recording an average volume of 604.19K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.89%, with a loss of -12.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $30.83, showing growth from the present price of $24.60, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SYM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Symbotic Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 39.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SYM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SYM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s position in SYM has increased by 21.05% in the first quarter. The company now owns 913,554 shares of the stock, with a value of $24.26 million, following the purchase of 158,856 additional shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Management LP made another decreased to its shares in SYM during the first quarter, downing its stake by -36.44%.

SYM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 39.60% at present.