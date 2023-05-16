In Monday’s session, AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) marked $6.87 per share, up from $6.72 in the previous session. While AirSculpt Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 2.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AIRS fell by -16.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.26 to $2.69, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 17.58% in the last 200 days.

On November 11, 2022, Piper Sandler Downgraded AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRS) to Neutral. A report published by Morgan Stanley on June 16, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for AIRS. SVB Leerink also rated AIRS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 23, 2021. Raymond James Initiated an Outperform rating on November 23, 2021, and assigned a price target of $18. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for AIRS, as published in its report on November 23, 2021. Morgan Stanley’s report from November 23, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $17 for AIRS shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating.

Analysis of AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AIRS has an average volume of 263.20K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.98%, with a gain of 31.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.35, showing growth from the present price of $6.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AIRS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AirSculpt Technologies Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 29.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 65.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AIRS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AIRS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. SW Investment Management LLC made another increased to its shares in AIRS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.09%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 113,005 additional shares for a total stake of worth $14.08 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,873,005.

During the first quarter, Driehaus Capital Management LLC subtracted a -658,325 position in AIRS. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 53906.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 9.42%, now holding 0.63 million shares worth $3.07 million. AIRS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 65.20% at present.