In Monday’s session, TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) marked $6.05 per share, up from $6.00 in the previous session. While TAL Education Group has overperformed by 0.83%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TAL rose by 87.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.45 to $2.81, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.56% in the last 200 days.

On May 01, 2023, UBS Downgraded TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) to Neutral. A report published by Daiwa Securities on April 13, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for TAL. Citigroup also rated TAL shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $2.90 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 30, 2022. UBS November 03, 2022d the rating to Buy on November 03, 2022, and set its price target from $4.94 to $6.50. BofA Securities October 31, 2022d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for TAL, as published in its report on October 31, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from May 02, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $3.90 for TAL shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Daiwa Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of TAL Education Group (TAL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -50.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

TAL Education Group’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and TAL has an average volume of 7.19M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.66%, with a gain of 7.84% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.31, showing growth from the present price of $6.05, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TAL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TAL Education Group Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 83.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 57.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TAL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TAL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC’s position in TAL has decreased by -28.86% in the first quarter. The company now owns 31,741,914 shares of the stock, with a value of $186.01 million, following the sale of -12,878,366 additional shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC made another decreased to its shares in TAL during the first quarter, downing its stake by -9.71%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,836,013 additional shares for a total stake of worth $100.0 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 17,064,026.

During the first quarter, Bank of America, NA added a 1,330,431 position in TAL. DWS Investments purchased an additional 0.65 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 4.79%, now holding 14.14 million shares worth $82.84 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its TAL holdings by -0.30% and now holds 13.14 million TAL shares valued at $76.99 million with the lessened 39961.0 shares during the period. TAL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 57.30% at present.