PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS) closed Monday at $6.14 per share, up from $5.30 a day earlier. While PlayAGS Inc. has overperformed by 15.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AGS rose by 18.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.40 to $4.21, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.48% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

On May 15, 2023, Jefferies Upgraded PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE: AGS) to Buy. B. Riley Securities also rated AGS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $21 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 11, 2021. Jefferies January 19, 2021d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for AGS, as published in its report on January 19, 2021. Stifel’s report from December 10, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $8 for AGS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of PlayAGS Inc. (AGS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of PlayAGS Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AGS is recording an average volume of 772.50K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.06%, with a gain of 14.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.12, showing growth from the present price of $6.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AGS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PlayAGS Inc. Shares?

PlayAGS Inc. (AGS) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Gambling market. When comparing PlayAGS Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 54.34, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 97.40%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 82.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AGS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AGS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC made another increased to its shares in AGS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 27.12%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 674,442 additional shares for a total stake of worth $16.69 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,161,217.

During the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC added a 482,774 position in AGS. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.38 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 31.04%, now holding 1.61 million shares worth $8.5 million. At the end of the first quarter, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its AGS holdings by 25.20% and now holds 1.43 million AGS shares valued at $7.57 million with the added 0.29 million shares during the period. AGS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 82.60% at present.