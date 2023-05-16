Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) closed Monday at $5.60 per share, up from $5.29 a day earlier. While Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has overperformed by 5.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RXRX rose by 7.49%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.18 to $4.54, whereas the simple moving average fell by -36.78% in the last 200 days.

On March 16, 2023, Needham started tracking Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) recommending Buy. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on September 16, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for RXRX. BofA Securities also Downgraded RXRX shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 18, 2022. Berenberg initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for RXRX, as published in its report on September 21, 2021. SVB Leerink’s report from May 11, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $33 for RXRX shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 128.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -57.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and RXRX is recording an average volume of 1.16M. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.50, showing growth from the present price of $5.60, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RXRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RXRX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RXRX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s position in RXRX has increased by 1.27% in the first quarter. The company now owns 25,135,530 shares of the stock, with a value of $119.9 million, following the purchase of 314,680 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in RXRX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 20.38%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,671,602 additional shares for a total stake of worth $47.1 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 9,873,498.

At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its RXRX holdings by 72.77% and now holds 7.87 million RXRX shares valued at $37.54 million with the added 3.32 million shares during the period. RXRX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 68.70% at present.