Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) marked $0.93 per share on Monday, down from a previous closing price of $1.08. While Ondas Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -14.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ONDS fell by -84.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.72 to $0.78, whereas the simple moving average fell by -65.23% in the last 200 days.

On February 16, 2021, Northland Capital started tracking Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS) recommending Outperform. A report published by Oppenheimer on December 23, 2020, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for ONDS.

Analysis of Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -16.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Ondas Holdings Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -81.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 345.58K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ONDS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.31%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.40%, with a loss of -16.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.93, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ONDS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ondas Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 18.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 24.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ONDS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ONDS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ONDS has increased by 2.75% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,079,460 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.08 million, following the purchase of 55,732 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ONDS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.37%.

At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its ONDS holdings by -62.12% and now holds 0.45 million ONDS shares valued at $0.45 million with the lessened -0.74 million shares during the period. ONDS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 24.30% at present.