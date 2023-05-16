In Monday’s session, So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) marked $2.63 per share, down from $2.70 in the previous session. While So-Young International Inc. has underperformed by -2.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SY rose by 160.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.07 to $0.50, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 70.27% in the last 200 days.

On March 22, 2023, Citigroup Upgraded So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) to Buy. A report published by Needham on March 23, 2021, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SY. Deutsche Bank also rated SY shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $16.20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 23, 2020. Needham initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SY, as published in its report on May 28, 2019. Canaccord Genuity also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of So-Young International Inc. (SY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -27.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

So-Young International Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SY has an average volume of 361.85K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.21%, with a loss of -5.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.89, showing growth from the present price of $2.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze So-Young International Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 21.38%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Oasis Management made another decreased to its shares in SY during the first quarter, downing its stake by -43.31%.

At the end of the first quarter, Balyasny Asset Management LP decreased its SY holdings by -10.22% and now holds 0.54 million SY shares valued at $1.45 million with the lessened 61308.0 shares during the period. SY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 81.80% at present.