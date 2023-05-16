Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) closed Monday at $2.52 per share, up from $2.05 a day earlier. While Autolus Therapeutics plc has overperformed by 22.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AUTL rose by 5.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.79 to $1.60, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 6.96% in the last 200 days.

On March 27, 2023, Wells Fargo started tracking Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: AUTL) recommending Overweight. A report published by Bryan Garnier on March 17, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AUTL. Jefferies also Upgraded AUTL shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 14, 2021. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for AUTL, as published in its report on December 28, 2020. SunTrust also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 550.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 9.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AUTL is recording an average volume of 462.55K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.22%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.70%, with a gain of 34.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.30, showing growth from the present price of $2.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AUTL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Autolus Therapeutics plc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.45%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 30.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

