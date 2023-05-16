A share of Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) closed at $2.49 per share on Monday, up from $2.36 day before. While Lumen Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 5.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LUMN fell by -78.29%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.54 to $2.06, whereas the simple moving average fell by -57.12% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

On February 08, 2023, Citigroup Downgraded Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) to Sell. Wells Fargo also Downgraded LUMN shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 05, 2022. JP Morgan Initiated an Underweight rating on August 05, 2022, and assigned a price target of $10. Citigroup November 04, 2021d its ‘Sell’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for LUMN, as published in its report on November 04, 2021. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -20.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Lumen Technologies Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -14.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and LUMN is registering an average volume of 31.08M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.74%, with a gain of 8.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.33, showing growth from the present price of $2.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LUMN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lumen Technologies Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LUMN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LUMN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in LUMN has decreased by -2.33% in the first quarter. The company now owns 111,672,031 shares of the stock, with a value of $264.66 million, following the sale of -2,664,908 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in LUMN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 86.36%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 47,590,305 additional shares for a total stake of worth $243.4 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 102,699,675.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -8,033,747 position in LUMN. Southeastern Asset Management, In sold an additional -18.74 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -31.97%, now holding 39.89 million shares worth $94.53 million. At the end of the first quarter, Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd. decreased its LUMN holdings by -56.14% and now holds 31.26 million LUMN shares valued at $74.09 million with the lessened -40.02 million shares during the period. LUMN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.90% at present.