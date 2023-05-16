The share price of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) fell to $3.04 per share on Monday from $3.10. While Geron Corporation has underperformed by -1.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GERN rose by 112.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.84 to $1.18, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 22.28% in the last 200 days.

On March 28, 2023, Goldman started tracking Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) recommending Neutral. A report published by Wedbush on October 28, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for GERN. B. Riley Securities also rated GERN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 28, 2022. Robert W. Baird Initiated an Outperform rating on November 02, 2021, and assigned a price target of $4. B. Riley Securities initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for GERN, as published in its report on February 18, 2021. Stifel’s report from August 03, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $3 for GERN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. B. Riley FBR also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Geron Corporation (GERN)

To gain a thorough understanding of Geron Corporation’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and GERN is recording an average volume of 5.57M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.91%, with a gain of 10.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.83, showing growth from the present price of $3.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GERN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Geron Corporation Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 50.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GERN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GERN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in GERN has increased by 15.47% in the first quarter. The company now owns 28,535,692 shares of the stock, with a value of $70.2 million, following the purchase of 3,822,844 additional shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP made another increased to its shares in GERN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 223.99%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 16,608,190 additional shares for a total stake of worth $59.1 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 24,022,883.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 6,204,477 position in GERN. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 0.67 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.84%, now holding 18.15 million shares worth $44.64 million. At the end of the first quarter, RA Capital Management LP decreased its GERN holdings by -57.08% and now holds 12.93 million GERN shares valued at $31.81 million with the lessened -17.2 million shares during the period. GERN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 50.50% at present.