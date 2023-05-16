Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) closed Monday at $24.74 per share, up from $22.50 a day earlier. While Fluence Energy Inc. has overperformed by 9.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FLNC rose by 292.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.78 to $6.39, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 38.37% in the last 200 days.

On April 17, 2023, BMO Capital Markets started tracking Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) recommending Market Perform. A report published by Wolfe Research on April 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for FLNC. Guggenheim also Upgraded FLNC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 05, 2023. Morgan Stanley Initiated an Equal-Weight rating on April 03, 2023, and assigned a price target of $22. Goldman March 30, 2023d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for FLNC, as published in its report on March 30, 2023. Susquehanna’s report from March 30, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $18 for FLNC shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 103.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Fluence Energy Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -24.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and FLNC is recording an average volume of 1.18M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.27%, with a gain of 31.32% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.94, showing growth from the present price of $24.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FLNC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Fluence Energy Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 66.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 33.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FLNC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FLNC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BNP Paribas Asset Management UK L’s position in FLNC has decreased by -4.43% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,457,436 shares of the stock, with a value of $98.56 million, following the sale of -253,108 additional shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC made another decreased to its shares in FLNC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.06%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -2,482 additional shares for a total stake of worth $71.99 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,985,969.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 512,164 position in FLNC. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 21763.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.03%, now holding 2.14 million shares worth $38.7 million. At the end of the first quarter, Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its FLNC holdings by -26.41% and now holds 1.18 million FLNC shares valued at $21.25 million with the lessened -0.42 million shares during the period. FLNC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 33.10% at present.