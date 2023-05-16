A share of Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) closed at $20.26 per share on Monday, up from $16.39 day before. While Upstart Holdings Inc. has overperformed by 23.61%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UPST fell by -38.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $54.75 to $11.93, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.32% in the last 200 days.

On April 11, 2023, JP Morgan started tracking Upstart Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) recommending Underweight. A report published by Compass Point on March 07, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Sell’ rating for UPST. Loop Capital also Upgraded UPST shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 15, 2023. Citigroup February 15, 2023d the rating to Sell on February 15, 2023, and set its price target from $17 to $11. Loop Capital February 03, 2023d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for UPST, as published in its report on February 03, 2023. BofA Securities’s report from November 10, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $15 for UPST shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Upstart Holdings Inc. (UPST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -62.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Upstart Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -39.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and UPST is registering an average volume of 5.94M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.75%, with a gain of 51.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.38, showing decline from the present price of $20.26, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UPST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Upstart Holdings Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 39.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in UPST shares?

The recent increase in stakes in UPST appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in UPST has increased by 6.50% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,298,437 shares of the stock, with a value of $87.55 million, following the purchase of 384,436 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $51.23 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,685,913.

During the first quarter, Morgan Stanley Investment Managem subtracted a -25,953 position in UPST. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 17498.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.65%, now holding 2.71 million shares worth $37.67 million. At the end of the first quarter, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its UPST holdings by 17.00% and now holds 1.63 million UPST shares valued at $22.7 million with the added 0.24 million shares during the period. UPST shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 39.40% at present.