In Monday’s session, Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) marked $6.07 per share, up from $5.53 in the previous session. While Luminar Technologies Inc. has overperformed by 9.76%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LAZR fell by -31.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.35 to $3.91, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.75% in the last 200 days.

On May 10, 2023, TD Cowen Reiterated Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) to Outperform. A report published by Jefferies on April 25, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for LAZR. Goldman also Downgraded LAZR shares as ‘Sell’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 22, 2023. Rosenblatt Initiated an Neutral rating on October 25, 2022, and assigned a price target of $8. Berenberg initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for LAZR, as published in its report on September 28, 2022. Northland Capital’s report from September 22, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $10 for LAZR shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 110.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Luminar Technologies Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and LAZR has an average volume of 11.51M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.64%, with a loss of -6.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.68, showing growth from the present price of $6.07, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LAZR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Luminar Technologies Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 56.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LAZR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LAZR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in LAZR has increased by 10.07% in the first quarter. The company now owns 20,988,796 shares of the stock, with a value of $126.35 million, following the purchase of 1,921,062 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in LAZR during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.85%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -123,132 additional shares for a total stake of worth $86.2 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 14,318,129.

During the first quarter, GIC Pte Ltd. subtracted a -27,203 position in LAZR. Macquarie Investment Management B purchased an additional 1.93 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 33.22%, now holding 7.75 million shares worth $46.63 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its LAZR holdings by 2.12% and now holds 4.94 million LAZR shares valued at $29.76 million with the added 0.1 million shares during the period. LAZR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 56.40% at present.