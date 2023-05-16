Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) marked $16.17 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $14.51. While Cutera Inc. has overperformed by 11.44%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CUTR fell by -65.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $54.91 to $13.21, whereas the simple moving average fell by -57.94% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

On May 11, 2023, William Blair Downgraded Cutera Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) to Mkt Perform. Cantor Fitzgerald January 11, 2023d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for CUTR, as published in its report on January 11, 2023. Stephens’s report from December 28, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $68 for CUTR shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Stephens also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Cutera Inc. (CUTR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Cutera Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 783.77K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CUTR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.81%, with a loss of -21.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.00, showing growth from the present price of $16.17, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CUTR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cutera Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 131.11% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CUTR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CUTR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in CUTR has decreased by -0.39% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,582,131 shares of the stock, with a value of $58.87 million, following the sale of -10,077 additional shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP made another increased to its shares in CUTR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.66%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 47,921 additional shares for a total stake of worth $42.1 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,846,596.

During the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC subtracted a -61,375 position in CUTR. FIAM LLC purchased an additional 0.1 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 7.49%, now holding 1.45 million shares worth $33.12 million. At the end of the first quarter, Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its CUTR holdings by 17.58% and now holds 1.22 million CUTR shares valued at $27.77 million with the added 0.18 million shares during the period. CUTR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 131.11% at present.