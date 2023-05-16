The share price of Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) rose to $1.06 per share on Monday from $1.05. While Canopy Growth Corporation has overperformed by 0.95%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CGC fell by -80.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.21 to $1.02, whereas the simple moving average fell by -60.20% in the last 200 days.

On April 04, 2023, Bernstein Upgraded Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Bernstein on November 02, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Underperform’ rating for CGC. Barclays March 22, 2022d its ‘Equal Weight’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for CGC, as published in its report on March 22, 2022. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -28.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CGC is recording an average volume of 5.86M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.52%, with a loss of -19.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.52, showing growth from the present price of $1.06, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CGC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Canopy Growth Corporation Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 33.53%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 14.21% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

