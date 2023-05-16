The share price of Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) rose to $17.38 per share on Monday from $16.99. While Eagle Bancorp Inc. has overperformed by 2.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EGBN fell by -64.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $51.96 to $16.82, whereas the simple moving average fell by -58.93% in the last 200 days.

On December 05, 2022, Piper Sandler started tracking Eagle Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: EGBN) recommending Neutral. A report published by Gabelli & Co on March 09, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for EGBN. Gabelli & Co also Upgraded EGBN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $45 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 29, 2021. Seaport Global Securities initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for EGBN, as published in its report on December 17, 2020. Piper Sandler’s report from July 27, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $35 for EGBN shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Stephens also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of EGBN’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.80 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 49.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Eagle Bancorp Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and EGBN is recording an average volume of 339.39K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.64%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.73%, with a loss of -12.27% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $29.00, showing growth from the present price of $17.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EGBN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Eagle Bancorp Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Banks – Regional sector, Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) is based in the USA. When comparing Eagle Bancorp Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.64, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 1.80%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EGBN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EGBN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in EGBN has increased by 2.74% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,337,965 shares of the stock, with a value of $108.88 million, following the purchase of 115,585 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in EGBN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.84%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 31,966 additional shares for a total stake of worth $96.07 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,827,624.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 189,992 position in EGBN. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 6260.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.46%, now holding 1.38 million shares worth $34.57 million. At the end of the first quarter, Victory Capital Management, Inc. increased its EGBN holdings by 7.99% and now holds 1.19 million EGBN shares valued at $29.81 million with the added 87849.0 shares during the period. EGBN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 76.40% at present.