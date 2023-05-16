In the current trading session, ASP Isotopes Inc.’s (ASPI) stock is trading at the price of $0.53, a gain of 20.38% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -85.94% less than its 52-week high of $3.75 and 31.85% better than its 52-week low of $0.40. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -44.76% below the high and +27.03% above the low.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

ASPI’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.95, resulting in an 6.28 price to cash per share for the period.

How does ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASPI) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASPI). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 49.08% of shares. A total of 4 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.13% of its stock and 0.25% of its float.

Dec 30, 2022, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc holding total of 30576.0 shares that make 0.08% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 48310.0.

The securities firm Warberg Asset Management LLC holds 14848.0 shares of ASPI, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.04%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 23459.0.

An overview of ASP Isotopes Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests ASP Isotopes Inc. (ASPI) traded 323,936 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.6040 and price change of -0.2819. With the moving average of $0.8938 and a price change of -1.0419, about 172,250 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, ASPI’s 100-day average volume is 98,287 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.2969 and a price change of -1.1219.