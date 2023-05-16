The share price of NN Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) rose to $1.29 per share on Monday from $1.27. While NN Inc. has overperformed by 1.97%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NNBR fell by -44.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.61 to $0.97, whereas the simple moving average fell by -29.33% in the last 200 days.

On March 18, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets Downgraded NN Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) to Sector Weight. A report published by CJS Securities on April 06, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Market Perform’ for NNBR. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for NNBR, as published in its report on January 07, 2019. Stifel’s report from August 13, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $23 for NNBR shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. SunTrust also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of NN Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -23.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and NNBR is recording an average volume of 256.42K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.29%, with a gain of 30.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.50, showing growth from the present price of $1.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NNBR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

The recent increase in stakes in NNBR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Corre Partners Management LLC’s position in NNBR has increased by 17.66% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,530,162 shares of the stock, with a value of $7.05 million, following the purchase of 980,284 additional shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management made another increased to its shares in NNBR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.20%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 8,400 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.48 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,147,551.

