Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) marked $2.08 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $2.04. While Alto Ingredients Inc. has overperformed by 1.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALTO fell by -55.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.30 to $1.20, whereas the simple moving average fell by -34.41% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -14.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Alto Ingredients Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.19M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ALTO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.81%, with a gain of 52.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.00, showing growth from the present price of $2.08, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALTO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alto Ingredients Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 53.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ALTO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ALTO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ALTO has increased by 0.27% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,085,690 shares of the stock, with a value of $6.66 million, following the purchase of 13,445 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ALTO during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.29%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 10,569 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.86 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,713,457.

During the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP added a 152,130 position in ALTO. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 1.21 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 231.78%, now holding 1.73 million shares worth $2.27 million. At the end of the first quarter, Allspring Global Investments LLC decreased its ALTO holdings by -32.86% and now holds 1.66 million ALTO shares valued at $2.17 million with the lessened -0.81 million shares during the period. ALTO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 53.50% at present.