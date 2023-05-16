Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) marked $0.73 per share on Monday, up from a previous closing price of $0.68. While Ocugen Inc. has overperformed by 8.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OCGN fell by -61.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.11 to $0.66, whereas the simple moving average fell by -51.00% in the last 200 days.

On March 01, 2023, Chardan Capital Markets Upgraded Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) to Buy. A report published by Mizuho on August 23, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for OCGN. ROTH Capital also rated OCGN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 15, 2022. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on June 02, 2022, and assigned a price target of $4.50. Noble Capital Markets initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for OCGN, as published in its report on July 26, 2021. ROTH Capital’s report from June 11, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $6 for OCGN shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Ocugen Inc. (OCGN)

In order to gain a clear picture of Ocugen Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -86.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 6.34M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for OCGN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.55%, with a gain of 2.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.92, showing growth from the present price of $0.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OCGN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ocugen Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 37.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OCGN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OCGN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in OCGN has increased by 2.39% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,983,184 shares of the stock, with a value of $9.98 million, following the purchase of 325,773 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in OCGN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.37%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 153,018 additional shares for a total stake of worth $8.08 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,314,169.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -24,049,518 position in OCGN. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.34 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 8.87%, now holding 4.14 million shares worth $2.96 million. At the end of the first quarter, JPMorgan Asset Management decreased its OCGN holdings by -1.27% and now holds 2.97 million OCGN shares valued at $2.12 million with the lessened 38269.0 shares during the period. OCGN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 37.90% at present.