A share of Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ:LILM) closed at $0.99 per share on Friday, down from $1.09 day before. While Lilium N.V. has underperformed by -9.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LILM fell by -56.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.37 to $0.37, whereas the simple moving average fell by -33.51% in the last 200 days.

On March 14, 2023, Citigroup started tracking Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) recommending Neutral. A report published by Barclays on December 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for LILM. JP Morgan Initiated an Neutral rating on April 28, 2022, and assigned a price target of $5.

Analysis of Lilium N.V. (LILM)

Lilium N.V.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and LILM is registering an average volume of 3.42M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 15.53%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 21.29%, with a gain of 21.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.25, showing growth from the present price of $0.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LILM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lilium N.V. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 63.55%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 12.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LILM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LILM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s position in LILM has decreased by -13.38% in the first quarter. The company now owns 16,308,631 shares of the stock, with a value of $6.85 million, following the sale of -2,519,946 additional shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Capital Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in LILM during the first quarter, downing its stake by -42.82%.

At the end of the first quarter, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC increased its LILM holdings by 1,890.05% and now holds 1.29 million LILM shares valued at $0.54 million with the added 1.23 million shares during the period. LILM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 12.30% at present.