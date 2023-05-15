The share price of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) fell to $0.27 per share on Friday from $0.29. While Venator Materials PLC has underperformed by -7.66%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VNTR fell by -84.47%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.78 to $0.29, whereas the simple moving average fell by -67.19% in the last 200 days.

On October 06, 2022, UBS Downgraded Venator Materials PLC (NYSE: VNTR) to Sell. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on September 19, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for VNTR. BofA Securities also Downgraded VNTR shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $2 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 22, 2022. BofA Securities November 30, 2020d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Buy’ for VNTR, as published in its report on November 30, 2020. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Venator Materials PLC (VNTR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -31.60%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Venator Materials PLC’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -40.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and VNTR is recording an average volume of 256.39K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.83%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.42%, with a loss of -16.03% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Venator Materials PLC Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 63.54%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 20.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VNTR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VNTR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. AMISTA investicní spolecnost, a.s’s position in VNTR has increased by 34.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 14,666,123 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.99 million, following the purchase of 3,721,199 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its VNTR holdings by -32.82% and now holds 0.64 million VNTR shares valued at $0.22 million with the lessened -0.31 million shares during the period. VNTR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 20.10% at present.