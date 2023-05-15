In Friday’s session, Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) marked $6.77 per share, down from $7.32 in the previous session. While Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -7.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TNYA rose by 2.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.98 to $1.64, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 103.92% in the last 200 days.

On June 15, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. (TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -56.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and TNYA has an average volume of 613.95K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 17.29%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 16.11%, with a loss of -0.44% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.33, showing growth from the present price of $6.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TNYA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 55.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TNYA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TNYA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Casdin Capital LLC’s position in TNYA has increased by 69.48% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,078,860 shares of the stock, with a value of $32.31 million, following the purchase of 2,492,042 additional shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management LP made another increased to its shares in TNYA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 278.74%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 4,465,474 additional shares for a total stake of worth $32.25 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,067,483.

During the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. added a 2,357,950 position in TNYA. Fidelity Management & Research Co purchased an additional 0.93 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 32.85%, now holding 3.76 million shares worth $19.99 million. TNYA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 55.70% at present.