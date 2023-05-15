In Friday’s session, Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) marked $5.13 per share, down from $5.48 in the previous session. While Seres Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -6.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MCRB rose by 44.51%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.49 to $2.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.23% in the last 200 days.

On April 21, 2023, JP Morgan started tracking Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) recommending Neutral. A report published by Goldman on July 23, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for MCRB. Goldman also rated MCRB shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $24 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 18, 2021. Chardan Capital Markets September 18, 2020d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for MCRB, as published in its report on September 18, 2020. Piper Sandler’s report from August 18, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $40 for MCRB shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and MCRB has an average volume of 2.64M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.78%, with a loss of -13.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.00, showing growth from the present price of $5.13, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MCRB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Seres Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MCRB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MCRB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in MCRB has increased by 1.19% in the first quarter. The company now owns 18,911,458 shares of the stock, with a value of $92.19 million, following the purchase of 222,697 additional shares during the last quarter. Federated Global Investment Manag made another decreased to its shares in MCRB during the first quarter, downing its stake by -24.72%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -3,776,836 additional shares for a total stake of worth $56.07 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,500,520.

During the first quarter, Janus Henderson Investors US LLC added a 85,044 position in MCRB. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional -0.5 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -7.85%, now holding 5.89 million shares worth $28.71 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its MCRB holdings by -2.66% and now holds 5.38 million MCRB shares valued at $26.22 million with the lessened -0.15 million shares during the period. MCRB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 85.80% at present.