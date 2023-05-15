In Friday’s session, Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) marked $1.25 per share, up from $1.24 in the previous session. While Silvergate Capital Corporation has overperformed by 0.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SI fell by -98.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $108.11 to $1.10, whereas the simple moving average fell by -96.69% in the last 200 days.

On March 06, 2023, Wedbush Downgraded Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) to Underperform. A report published by Compass Point on March 06, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for SI. Compass Point March 02, 2023d the rating to Neutral on March 02, 2023, and set its price target from $16 to $10. Canaccord Genuity March 02, 2023d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for SI, as published in its report on March 02, 2023. Keefe Bruyette’s report from March 01, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $16 for SI shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Perform’ rating. Wedbush also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SI has an average volume of 16.35M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.37%, with a gain of 10.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Silvergate Capital Corporation Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.58% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. SSgA Funds Management, Inc.’s position in SI has increased by 74.87% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,950,198 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.98 million, following the purchase of 1,263,077 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in SI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.95%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 83,201 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.92 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,903,164.

During the first quarter, Miller Value Partners LLC added a 325,000 position in SI. Millennium Management LLC purchased an additional 1.1 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2,742.76%, now holding 1.14 million shares worth $1.54 million. SI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 95.58% at present.