Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RBT) closed Friday at $0.44 per share, down from $0.45 a day earlier. While Rubicon Technologies Inc. has underperformed by -1.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RBT fell by -95.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.50 to $0.38, whereas the simple moving average fell by -82.11% in the last 200 days.

On September 30, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT) recommending Overweight. A report published by Jefferies on September 19, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for RBT. Canaccord Genuity also rated RBT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 09, 2022.

Analysis of Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Rubicon Technologies Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 14.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and RBT is recording an average volume of 368.57K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 16.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 16.01%, with a loss of -7.97% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.20, showing growth from the present price of $0.44, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RBT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rubicon Technologies Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 79.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 70.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RBT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RBT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 22,912,903 shares of the stock, with a value of $11.46 million, following the purchase of 22,912,903 additional shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Company Financial Managem made another decreased to its shares in RBT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -38.62%.

At the end of the first quarter, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC decreased its RBT holdings by -0.51% and now holds 0.49 million RBT shares valued at $0.25 million with the lessened 2525.0 shares during the period. RBT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 70.40% at present.