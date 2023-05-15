Sharps Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) marked $1.03 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $1.13. While Sharps Technology Inc. has underperformed by -8.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, STSS fell by -6.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.04 to $0.76, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.34% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Sharps Technology Inc. (STSS)

In order to gain a clear picture of Sharps Technology Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -56.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 912.77K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for STSS stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 28.39%, with a gain of 30.38% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Sharps Technology Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 2.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in STSS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in STSS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company picked up 23,500 additional shares for a total stake of worth $19975.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 23,500.

During the first quarter, Tower Research Capital LLC added a 3,120 position in STSS. UBS Securities LLC purchased an additional 1603.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 104.98%, now holding 3130.0 shares worth $2661.0. At the end of the first quarter, Citadel Securities LLC decreased its STSS holdings by -100.00% and now holds 0.0 STSS shares valued at $0.0 with the lessened 12253.0 shares during the period. STSS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 2.80% at present.