In Friday’s session, Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GETY) marked $6.14 per share, down from $6.24 in the previous session. While Getty Images Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -1.60%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GETY fell by -38.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $37.88 to $3.42, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.83% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On May 08, 2023, JP Morgan started tracking Getty Images Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GETY) recommending Neutral. A report published by Imperial Capital on April 28, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘In-line’ rating for GETY. Wedbush also rated GETY shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 22, 2022. Citigroup November 15, 2022d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for GETY, as published in its report on November 15, 2022. The Benchmark Company’s report from October 11, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $9 for GETY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Getty Images Holdings Inc. (GETY)

Getty Images Holdings Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -16.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and GETY has an average volume of 899.39K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.76%, with a gain of 3.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.91, showing growth from the present price of $6.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GETY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Getty Images Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 68.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 41.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GETY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GETY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Neuberger Berman Investment Advis made another decreased to its shares in GETY during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.73%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -572,706 additional shares for a total stake of worth $503.31 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 78,275,262.

GETY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 41.50% at present.