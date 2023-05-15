A share of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP) closed at $8.15 per share on Friday, down from $9.41 day before. While PacWest Bancorp has underperformed by -13.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Analysis of PacWest Bancorp (PACWP)

It’s important to note that PACWP shareholders are currently getting $1.94 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PACWP is registering an average volume of 717.87K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 15.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.26%, with a loss of -0.49% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.03, showing growth from the present price of $8.15, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PACWP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PacWest Bancorp Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 31.72% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PACWP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PACWP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s position in PACWP has decreased by -26.75% in the first quarter. The company now owns 209,836 shares of the stock, with a value of $3.3 million, following the sale of -76,644 additional shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC made another increased to its shares in PACWP during the first quarter, upping its stake by 368.29%.

PACWP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 31.72% at present.