P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) marked $2.63 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $2.31. While P3 Health Partners Inc. has overperformed by 13.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PIII fell by -47.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.05 to $0.70, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.17% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 45.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of P3 Health Partners Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -237.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 359.34K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for PIII stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 18.02%, with a gain of 44.51% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.50, showing growth from the present price of $2.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PIII is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze P3 Health Partners Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 78.27%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 52.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PIII shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PIII appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in PIII has decreased by -32.51% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,661,701 shares of the stock, with a value of $8.46 million, following the sale of -3,208,606 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 20 additional shares for a total stake of worth $8.41 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,622,900.

During the first quarter, Columbia Wanger Asset Management added a 11,285 position in PIII. The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold an additional 89607.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.83%, now holding 2.25 million shares worth $2.85 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its PIII holdings by 15.17% and now holds 1.43 million PIII shares valued at $1.81 million with the added 0.19 million shares during the period. PIII shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 52.90% at present.