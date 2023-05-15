Ouster Inc. (NYSE:OUST) closed Friday at $4.94 per share, up from $3.84 a day earlier. While Ouster Inc. has overperformed by 28.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OUST fell by -79.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.70 to $3.21, whereas the simple moving average fell by -55.49% in the last 200 days.

On December 07, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) to Neutral. A report published by Robert W. Baird on November 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for OUST. Rosenblatt also rated OUST shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $2 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 25, 2022. Barclays July 25, 2022d the rating to Equal Weight on July 25, 2022, and set its price target from $6 to $2. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for OUST, as published in its report on May 23, 2022. Chardan Capital Markets’s report from March 31, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $7 for OUST shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Ouster Inc. (OUST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -8.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Ouster Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -59.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and OUST is recording an average volume of 688.45K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.57%, with a gain of 18.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.21, showing growth from the present price of $4.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OUST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ouster Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 29.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in OUST shares?

The recent increase in stakes in OUST appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in OUST has decreased by -4.64% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,671,540 shares of the stock, with a value of $5.92 million, following the sale of -81,333 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in OUST during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.27%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 19,016 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5.38 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,518,365.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 161,694 position in OUST. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 56437.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 11.81%, now holding 0.53 million shares worth $1.89 million. OUST shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 29.90% at present.