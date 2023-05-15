As of Friday, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (AMEX:NBY) stock closed at $0.97, down from $1.00 the previous day. While NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed by -2.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NBY fell by -84.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $12.64 to $0.94, whereas the simple moving average fell by -71.66% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On September 18, 2019, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) recommending Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on July 06, 2018, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for NBY. Laidlaw also reiterated NBY shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 15, 2017. ROTH Capital Initiated an Buy rating on June 05, 2017, and assigned a price target of $5.50. Laidlaw initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for NBY, as published in its report on March 27, 2017. Rodman & Renshaw’s report from February 06, 2017 suggests a price prediction of $6 for NBY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Maxim Group also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 38.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -122.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and NBY is recording 117.40K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.36%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.03%, with a gain of 0.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NBY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 4.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NBY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NBY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 148,086 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.17 million, following the purchase of 148,086 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another increased to its shares in NBY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.46%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,300 additional shares for a total stake of worth $21531.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 18,723.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -6,229 position in NBY. UBS Securities LLC sold an additional 4756.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -96.31%, now holding 182.0 shares worth $209.0. NBY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 4.90% at present.