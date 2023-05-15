Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) closed Friday at $8.03 per share, up from $7.99 a day earlier. While Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 0.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MRSN rose by 181.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.39 to $2.68, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 29.55% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On March 16, 2023, JP Morgan Upgraded Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) to Overweight. A report published by Citigroup on January 20, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for MRSN. Truist also rated MRSN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 21, 2022. BTIG Research Initiated an Buy rating on October 15, 2021, and assigned a price target of $32. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for MRSN, as published in its report on August 30, 2021. Credit Suisse’s report from March 31, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $18 for MRSN shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 290.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -224.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and MRSN is recording an average volume of 1.81M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.45%, with a gain of 11.84% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.83, showing growth from the present price of $8.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MRSN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Mersana Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.23%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MRSN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MRSN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in MRSN during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.25%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 15,793 additional shares for a total stake of worth $28.03 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,400,549.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 1,797,041 position in MRSN. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 66792.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.58%, now holding 4.31 million shares worth $18.86 million. At the end of the first quarter, Bellevue Asset Management AG increased its MRSN holdings by 4.90% and now holds 4.28 million MRSN shares valued at $18.76 million with the added 0.2 million shares during the period. MRSN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.70% at present.