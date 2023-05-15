The share price of Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) fell to $1.79 per share on Friday from $1.88. While Magic Empire Global Limited has underperformed by -4.79%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Analysis of Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -83.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Magic Empire Global Limited’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -10.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 20.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and MEGL is recording an average volume of 2.31M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 20.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 18.32%, with a loss of -1.10% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Magic Empire Global Limited Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 62.23%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MEGL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MEGL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 30,200 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.12 million, following the purchase of 30,200 additional shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC made another increased to its shares in MEGL during the first quarter, upping its stake by 26.89%.

MEGL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.50% at present.