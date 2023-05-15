In Friday’s session, Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) marked $0.57 per share, up from $0.55 in the previous session. While Lottery.com Inc. has overperformed by 3.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LTRY fell by -56.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.90 to $0.15, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 52.53% in the last 200 days.

On November 23, 2021, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 287.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and LTRY has an average volume of 408.95K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 19.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 21.60%, with a gain of 24.68% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Lottery.com Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 55.66%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 7.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LTRY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LTRY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in LTRY has increased by 0.06% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,277,803 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.58 million, following the purchase of 724 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in LTRY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 0.53%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 2,652 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.23 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 504,603.

At the end of the first quarter, Susquehanna Financial Group LLLP increased its LTRY holdings by 28.34% and now holds 0.18 million LTRY shares valued at $82388.0 with the added 39814.0 shares during the period. LTRY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 7.30% at present.