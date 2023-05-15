Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) closed Friday at $1.34 per share, down from $1.48 a day earlier. While Polar Power Inc. has underperformed by -9.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, POLA fell by -32.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.02 to $1.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -35.09% in the last 200 days.

On November 07, 2017, ROTH Capital Downgraded Polar Power Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) to Neutral. A report published by ROTH Capital on January 09, 2017, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for POLA.

Analysis of Polar Power Inc. (POLA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 39.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Polar Power Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -27.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and POLA is recording an average volume of 644.54K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.38%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 17.11%, with a gain of 27.64% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Polar Power Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 43.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 7.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in POLA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in POLA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc.’s position in POLA has increased by 0.18% in the first quarter. The company now owns 316,631 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.36 million, following the purchase of 576 additional shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates, Inc. made another increased to its shares in POLA during the first quarter, upping its stake by 12.51%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 30,000 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.3 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 269,733.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 3,311 position in POLA. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 612.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.60%, now holding 0.1 million shares worth $0.12 million. At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its POLA holdings by -0.29% and now holds 71932.0 POLA shares valued at $81283.0 with the lessened 212.0 shares during the period. POLA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 7.60% at present.