Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) marked $1.70 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $1.72. While Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -1.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysis of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 5.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -26.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 3.42M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CDIO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.36%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.62%, with a loss of -12.37% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.70, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CDIO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 55.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CDIO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CDIO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 85,713 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.2 million, following the purchase of 85,713 additional shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners, made another decreased to its shares in CDIO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -85.71%.

At the end of the first quarter, D. E. Shaw & Co. LP decreased its CDIO holdings by -89.96% and now holds 20077.0 CDIO shares valued at $46579.0 with the lessened -0.18 million shares during the period. CDIO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 55.60% at present.