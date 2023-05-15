As of Friday, Iris Energy Limited’s (NASDAQ:IREN) stock closed at $3.69, up from $3.48 the previous day. While Iris Energy Limited has overperformed by 6.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IREN fell by -46.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.99 to $1.02, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 18.24% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

On May 12, 2023, Cantor Fitzgerald Upgraded Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) to Overweight. A report published by B. Riley Securities on April 06, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for IREN. H.C. Wainwright also Upgraded IREN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 16, 2023. JP Morgan September 28, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for IREN, as published in its report on September 28, 2022. Cowen’s report from September 23, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $4.30 for IREN shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Compass Point also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Iris Energy Limited (IREN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -31.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Iris Energy Limited’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and IREN is recording 1.14M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 13.34%, with a loss of -1.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.67, showing growth from the present price of $3.69, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IREN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Iris Energy Limited Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 23.97%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 21.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IREN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IREN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Regal Funds Management Pty Ltd. made another decreased to its shares in IREN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -42.26%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,389,401 additional shares for a total stake of worth $7.59 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,898,415.

At the end of the first quarter, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its IREN holdings by -10.35% and now holds 0.64 million IREN shares valued at $2.56 million with the lessened 73884.0 shares during the period. IREN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 21.80% at present.